9 drug peddlers arrested

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 7: The police arrested nine drug peddlers in multiple operations across Bandipora, Anantnag, Baramulla, Handwara and Shopian today, recovering heroin, charas and other suspected narcotic substances, including several kilograms of contraband.

In Bandipora, police arrested four persons in two separate operations and recovered around 4-5 kg of charas from two of them during naka checking at Kangri Chowk. The accused were identified as Irfan Ahmad Chopan of Bagh and Imran Ahmad Sheikh of Sheikh Mohalla, both residents of Bandipora.

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In another operation at Garoora Crossing, police apprehended Rafaqat Ali Gojar of Halwadi, Aragam, and Zakir Hussain Qureshi of Chapran, Aragam, and recovered around 1.5 kg of a substance described as charas-like.

Cases under the NDPS Act have been registered at Police Stations Bandipora and Aragam, respectively.

In Anantnag, five persons were apprehended in separate operations by police teams from Sangam, DK Pora and Dialgam.

Heroin was recovered from Reyaz Ahmad Mir of Khelen Litter, while charas was seized from Zubair Sultan Reshi of Sether Sangam, Rayees Ahmad Khan of Damhal, Yawar Ahmad Gani and Ubaid Manzoor Doobi, both residents of Fathepora.

In Baramulla, police intercepted a passenger vehicle at Cheradari and recovered around 822 grams of a bhang from a passenger, identified as Ubair Ahmad Mochi of Kalantara Bala.

In Handwara, police recovered a charas concealed inside the dashboard of a tipper intercepted at Batagund. The driver, Irshad Ahmad Dar of Shanoo Langate, was arrested.

Meanwhile, in Shopian, police arrested Mohd Saleem, a resident of Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh presently residing at Turkwangam, and recovered 221 grams of charas powder and Rs 31,500 in cash from his possession during checking at Maldera link road. Police have registered cases in the respective jurisdictions and initiated investigations to establish the source and supply links of the seized substances.