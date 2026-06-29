9 CISF jawans among 10 injured as vehicle overturns near Tarakote Tunnel

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, June 28: Nine CISF personnel among 10 persons were injured when a minibus carrying the jawans overturned near the Tarakote Tunnel, here today.

According to officials, the CISF personnel were travelling in a minibus bearing registration number JK08D-5992 from Katra to Serwad for duty when the driver reportedly lost control on the speeding vehicle near the Tarakote Tunnel. The vehicle turned turtle on the road, leaving nine CISF personnel and the civilian driver injured.

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All the injured were immediately shifted to the Community Health Centre (CHC), Katra, for treatment. After initial medical examination, three CISF personnel with serious injuries were referred to Government Medical College (GMC), Jammu, while the remaining injured are undergoing treatment at CHC Katra.

The injured undergoing treatment at CHC Katra have been identified as B.D. Singh (34), Shiv Charan Meena (34), A Ramesh (38), B Shrinu (30), Pratyush Raj (25), civilian driver Virender Singh of Routhan, Reasi, and Bhaskar Choubey, who sustained injuries including fractures, head, shoulder, arm and back injuries.

The three CISF personnel referred to GMC Jammu are P K Titria (HC), M M Dey (HC), and Shoumi (CT).

Meanwhile, in another road accident near Tringa Basan area of Reasi, two children among three persons were injured when a car (JK02U- 8991) skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge.

The injured were identified as Zulafqar Ali, aged 35 years, son of Shamas Din, a resident of Chaklas, who was driving the vehicle, Seerat, aged around 3 years, daughter of Shabir Ahmad, resident of Bassan and Arhan, aged around 3 years, son of Javid Ahmed, resident of Jamslan.

All three were initially shifted to PHC Dharmari. After the first aid, Zulafqar Ali was referred to District Hospital Reasi for advanced treatment.