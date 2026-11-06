8th Open Khelo Jammu Chess tourney begins

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 5: The 8th Open Khelo Jammu Chess Tournament 2026, organised by Vivek Chess Academy (VCA), commenced at its premises here, with 26 players, including four rated players, competing in the event. Surinder, Mitansh, Aadvik, Gaurav, Prajanya, Divyansh, Bhargavi and Anahita were leading in their respective categories after the opening day's three rounds.

The tournament is being played in the classical format with a time control of one hour plus 30 seconds increment per move. It is sponsored by Meenal Gupta, president of the All J&K Chess Association, who was associated with VCA as a chess learner from 2012 to 2019.

Advertisement

In the opening round, Mitansh defeated Rithysh, Keshav beat Banaj, Surinder got the better of Manushree, Devanshu defeated Naisha, while Prajanya beat Aditya. Agastya and Aarav received bye points. Rajdeep defeated Anahita, Triyam beat Bhargavi, Avni overcame Rudraksh and Aadvik drew with Gaurav. Aryaveer defeated Ruby.

In the second round, Mitansh beat Aryaveer, Surinder defeated Avni, Devanshu got the better of Keshav, Divyansh beat Ruby, Agastya defeated Triyam and Aadvik overcame Rajdeep. Gaurav beat Banaj, while Bhargavi and Anahita received bye points. Rudraksh and Rithysh played out a draw.

In the third round, Mitansh defeated Devanshu, Surinder beat Aarav, Aadvik overcame Agastya, Avni defeated Triyansh, Gaurav beat Aditya, Prajanya got the better of Bhargavi and Divyansh defeated Triyam.

Amrita Gupta was the Chief Arbiter, while Stuti Gupta served as Deputy Chief Arbiter. The tournament is being conducted using Swiss-system pairing software. A special feature of the event was the participation of visually impaired player Devanshu, who used specialised adaptive equipment to understand board positions and announce his moves, with an arbiter assisting in moving the pieces.