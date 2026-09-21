899 New Posts Created Across J&K Departments Since October 2024: Govt

SRINAGAR, Sep 21: Only 899 new posts have been created across various departments in Jammu and Kashmir Government since October 16, 2024, the Government informed the Legislative Assembly on Monday.

In response to a question by MLA Handwara, Sajad Gani Lone, Government data states that the Health & Medical Education Department accounts for the highest number of 485 new posts created, followed by Housing and Urban Development with 266 posts and Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs with 82 posts.

The Jal Shakti Department has created 43 posts, while the Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction (DMRRR) has created 16 posts.

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The remaining posts include three in Cooperatives, two in Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, and one each in ARI & Trainings and Transport Departments.

The House was also informed that a total of 7580 selections have been finalised by the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) and the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) since October 2024.

The Government said JKPSC finalised 1768 selections, while JKSSB finalised 5812 selections during the period.

As per the category—wise details of vacancies referred to the two recruitment agencies during the period, the Government said for JKPSC, a total of 1,852 vacancies were referred. These included 855 under Open Merit (OM), 198 Scheduled Caste (SC), 166 ST-1, 156 ST-2, 114 OBC, 65 ALC/IB,149 RBA, 139 EWS, four PSP and six ST backlog vacancies.

For JKSSB, 12,418 vacancies were referred. These comprised 5173 Open Merit, 1104 SC, 1248 ST-1, 1212 ST-2, 933 OBC, 495 ALC/IB, 1174 RBA and 1079 EWS vacancies.

The two recruitment agencies received 14270 vacancies for recruitment during the period, according to the Government reply. (KNO)