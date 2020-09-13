811 test +ve, tally crosses 54000

6 die of COVID in Kashmir, J&K toll 880

Fayaz Bukhari

SRINAGAR, Sept 13: Kashmir reported six COVID-19 deaths today taking the Jammu and Kashmir death toll to 880 while 811 people test positive for the Coronavirus taking the total number of positive cases in J&K to 54096.

A 70-year-old man from Mabalnar village in Tangmarg area of Baramulla, 71-year-old man from Nowgam Bonpora area of Srinagar, 65-year-old man from Indra Nagar area of Srinagar, 60-year-old man from Nowgam Srinagar, a 70-year-old woman from Shangus in district Anantnag and a 70-year-old from Wanihama Check in Budgam died of the virus today.

The man from Baramulla died at SKIMS Soura, three Srinagar residents succumbed at SMHS Hospital here the woman from Anantnag died at GMC Anantnag and Budgam man died at home.

With these deaths, 880 people have died in Jammu and Kashmir so far due to COVID. Among them727 are from the Valley.

Srinagar district with 251 deaths topped the list followed by Baramulla 113, Budgam 71, Pulwama 60, Anantnag 53, Kupwara 56, Kulgam 40, Shopian 29, Bandipora 28 and Ganderbal 25.

Kashmir reported 1686 Coronavirus cases today taking number of cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 54096.

Out of these 811 from Kashmir, 21 cases are from Army, 11 CRPF and eight from BSF.

Srinagar reported 185, Budgam 158, Baramulla 79, Pulwama 44, Anantnag 47, Kupwara 62, Bandipora 128, Kulgam 22, Ganderbal 78 and Shopian 8 cases today.

Srinagar has 11678 positive cases with 1959 active, 9468 recovered, 251 deaths; Baramulla has 3479 positive cases with 951 active, 2415 recovered, 113 deaths; Pulwama reported 3164 positive cases with 456 active cases, 2648 recovered, 60 deaths; Kulgam has 2091 positive cases with 135 active, 1916 recoveries, 40 deaths; Shopian has 1873 positive cases with 156 active, 1688 recovered, 29 deaths; Anantnag district has 2895 positive cases with 705 active, 2136 recovered, 54 deaths; Budgam has 3741 positive cases with 1357 active and 2313 recovered, 71 deaths; Kupwara has 2846 positive cases with 979 active, 1811 recovered, 56 deaths; Bandipora has 2838 positive cases with 909 active, 1901 recovered, 28 deaths and Ganderbal has 2103 positive cases with 576 active cases, 1502 recoveries and 25 deaths.

And today 306 more COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals of Kashmir.