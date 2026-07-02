810-metre viaduct, 3.5-km tunnel on NH-44 in Ramban to be thrown open tomorrow

Major relief to commuters on bypassing of landslide-prone stretches

*LG expresses gratitude to PM, Gadkari

Nishikant Khajuria

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JAMMU, July 1: The 810-metre-long viaduct near Ramsu in Ramban district on the National Highway-44 segment designated for vehicles travelling from Jammu towards Srinagar and the 3.5-km long tunnel connecting Digdole to Panthyal on the carriageway for traffic in the opposite direction, are all set to be thrown open for vehicular movement on July 3 as work on the same has been completed.

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Sharing the details through a post on social media, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has announced the successful completion of two major engineering projects on NH-44 in Ramban district at a total cost of Rs 680 crore.

"In Jammu & Kashmir, we have successfully completed the 810-metre-long Viaduct on the northbound carriageway near Ramsoo in Ramban district and the 3.5-km AT-03 Tunnel on the southbound carriageway connecting Digdole to Panthyal on NH-44, built at a total cost of Rs 680 crore," he said in a post on X.

The newly completed vital structures are expected to provide a major relief to commuters by bypassing one of the most landslide-prone stretches of the Ramban-Banihal section of NH-44, which often faces disruptions due to adverse weather conditions, landslides and shooting stones.

According to the Union Minister, these infrastructure projects will ensure safer, faster and all-weather connectivity to the Kashmir Valley, significantly improving movement along the vital highway corridor.

"These engineering marvels bypass one of the most landslide-prone stretches of the Ramban-Banihal section, ensuring safer, faster, and all-weather connectivity to the Kashmir Valley. The projects will significantly reduce travel time, improve road safety, and enable the seamless movement of tourists, local commuters, defence vehicles, freight, and essential supplies throughout the year," he says in the post.

The viaduct and tunnel are scheduled to be opened for traffic on July 3, 2026, the day of commencement of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra, thus also providing safer and more reliable travel arrangements for thousands of pilgrims visiting the holy cave shrine in north Kashmir.

Highlighting the wider impact of the projects, Gadkari said the developments would strengthen regional connectivity, promote tourism, boost trade and economic activities, and enhance the resilience of Jammu and Kashmir's National Highway network.

"Scheduled to open to traffic on 03.07.2026 ahead of the ShriAmarnathJiYatra 2026, these landmark projects will provide safer and more reliable travel for pilgrims while strengthening regional connectivity, boosting tourism, trade, and economic growth, and enhancing the resilience of Jammu & Kashmir's National Highway network," reads the post by the Union Minister.

The Ramban-Banihal stretch of NH-44 has remained one of the most challenging sections of the Jammu-Srinagar highway due to its difficult mountainous terrain and frequent disruptions. The completion of these projects is being seen as a significant step towards creating a more reliable transportation network connecting the Kashmir Valley with the rest of the country. The latest infrastructure push is also expected to provide strategic benefits by ensuring smoother movement of defence and security vehicles besides improving logistics connectivity in the region.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari for completion of the viaduct and the tunnel on National Highway-44.

"Heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari for transforming J&K's highways and road connectivity. The completion of 810m long Viaduct near Ramsoo in Ramban district and 3.5-km AT-03 Tunnel connecting Digdole to Panthyal on NH-44 is yet another monumental feat. These key infrastructures secure smooth and all-weather movement for locals, tourists, freight and security forces, while ensuring a safer and seamless journey for the pilgrims of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2026, bypassing landslide-prone stretches," the Lieutenant Governor said in a statement, issued here today.