80 per cent drugs in Punjab now coming from BJP-ruled states: Kejriwal

New Delhi, Sep 15: AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday slammed the BJP, claiming that while the Punjab government has curbed 80 per cent of the drugs coming into the state from Pakistan, the bulk of the supply is now coming from BJP-ruled states.

The Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab has faced criticism from the BJP over drug abuse in the state, with several videos on the issue going viral on social media in recent days.

"Today, only 20 per cent of the drugs come from Pakistan. Today, 80 per cent of the drugs are coming from BJP-ruled states -- Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, UP and Delhi. Has the BJP failed to stop the drug trade in its own states, or does it not want to stop it? Their government has been in power in Gujarat for 30 years, and the highest drug trade is there," Kejriwal said in a post on X in Hindi.

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Kejriwal said that when the AAP government was formed in Punjab in 2022, 80 per cent of the drugs entering the state were coming from Pakistan.

"The AAP government installed an anti-drone system to control the movement of drugs from Pakistan," he said.

The former Delhi chief minister also claimed that drugs enter India through Mundra Port in Gujarat and said stopping such trafficking was the responsibility of the BJP-led central government.

He urged the BJP to "learn" from Punjab and eliminate drugs in its other states as well. (Agencies)