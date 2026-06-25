8 years on, Handwara biotech park remains incomplete

Suhail Bhat

SRINAGAR, June 24: Nearly eight years after its announcement as a major development project for north Kashmir, the Biotechnology Park at Baripora in Handwara remains unfinished, disappointing local residents and farmers who say the long-pending facility could have significantly boosted agricultural growth and employment opportunities in the region.

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The project was launched in 2018 as part of the Government of India's plan to establish two Industrial Biotechnology Parks in Jammu and Kashmir at a total cost of Rs 84.66 crore. The parks were envisioned to strengthen research infrastructure, promote innovation-driven enterprises and create high-skilled employment opportunities across the Union Territory.

While the biotechnology park at Kathua has been completed, work on the 50-acre Handwara facility, being developed at a cost of Rs 42.66 crore, is still pending.

According to official information, nearly 75% of the construction work at the Handwara park has been completed, while installation of equipment is yet to begin. The project is being implemented by the Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (IIIM-CSIR), Jammu.

Locals said work progressed rapidly in the initial years after the project's launch but slowed down after 2018 before eventually coming to a near standstill. "When the PDP government announced this project in 2018, people here saw it as a gift for Kupwara district," said a local resident.

"It was expected to strengthen the economy of this remote border area and benefit thousands of people. Unfortunately, the project got delayed. We urge the government to keep politics aside and complete it," he added.

Another resident said people are unaware of the reasons behind the prolonged delay. "The work has been stalled for a long time, but nobody knows why," he said. He added, "We request the Lieutenant Governor's administration to review the project and identify the bottlenecks. The elected government should also look into the matter."

Farmers in Kupwara and adjoining areas were encouraged to cultivate lavender with the promise that the facility would provide research, processing, value-addition and marketing support for their produce. "We expanded lavender cultivation believing the facility would help us process and market our produce," said a local farmer. He added, "The project was supposed to improve returns for farmers, but it has remained incomplete for years."

Residents said the project could still play a significant role in addressing unemployment in the district if completed. "It would create jobs for local youth and open new opportunities for farmers," another resident said. He added, "The government should speed up the remaining work so that people can finally benefit from the project."