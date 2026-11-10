8 Women And Children Among 19 Report Dog Bite Cases In J&K Town

Mendhar/Jammu, Nov 10: At least 19 people, including eight women and children, reported dog bite cases at a sub-district hospital in Mendhar in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Tuesday.

According to an official report, the dog-bite victims belonged to different areas of Mendhar and also included people from outside the region who were currently staying there.

Among the patients, 11 had suffered category 2 bites, involving minor scratches or abrasions without bleeding, while the rest had Category 3 bites, characterised by deep cuts, puncture wounds, tears or any bite that penetrates the skin and causes bleeding.

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The victims' ages ranged from 14 to 65 years.

The affected persons were reported from Sagra, Ari Kasab, Dabraj, Sakhi Majdan, Dharana, Jara Wali Gali, Topa, BG, Chajjla, Basooni, Gohlad, Thera Topa and Mankote, among other areas.

Two of the patients were from Madhya Pradesh and Bihar and were presently residing in Mendhar, the report said. (AGENCIES)