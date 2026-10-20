8 singers get entry into Mega Final of Devotional Song Competition

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, Oct 19: Semi-final of All India Devotional Song Competition, as a part of Navratra Festival 2026 being organized by SMVD Shrine Board, Deptt of J&K Tourism and others, was inaugurated at Yog Ashram Complex last evening by lighting of a traditional lamp by Gopal Singh, CEO Katra Development Authority in presence of Anjusha Sharma and Shreya Gandral, former winners of All India Devotional Song Competition.

Rakesh Wazir, Chairman All India Devotional Song Committee & President Hotel & Restaurant Association Katra, Swami Yoganand ji Maharaj, Kirti Khajuria, Sr Vice President HRAK Virender Kesar, Subash Kumar, Gopal Singh and others were also present on the occasion.

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In the semi final, 16 participants competed among each other and eight of them, including Stanzin, Rajiv Kumar, Aarav Wazir, Mohinder Soni, Vanshika Dogra, Sukhjinder, Lalit Bhardwaj and Aditya got their entry into Mega Final

The Devotional Song Competition was adjudged by the panels of experts in music including Dr Surinder Sharma, Head of the Department Govt Degree College Sanjoli Himachal Pradesh; C L Verma, Ex Chairman, Post Graduate University of Himachal Pradesh, & Suraj Singh, HoD, Music Department Jammu and Usha Bhagati, renowned personality from the music and Head of Department of Music of many prestigious institutions.

Mr Wazir while speaking on the occasion, said that this competition has proved as a major platform for the new singers and a major Tourism booster. He said that the kind of talent which has come in the Final, the Mega Final will prove to be major entertainer.

Anjusha Sharma and Shreya Gandral enthralled the audience with their mesmerising songs.