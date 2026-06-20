8 SHOs Honoured For Role In Nasha Mukt J&K Abhiyan

JAMMU, Jun 20: The Deputy Inspector General of Police, JSK Range, Jammu, Shridhar Patil, has awarded Commendation Certificate Class-II along with a cash reward of Rs 500 each to eight Station House Officers (SHOs) of Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts for their dedicated service during the successful completion of the 50-day Nasha Mukt J&K Abhiyan 2026.

The officers honoured include SHO Rajbagh Inspector Susheel Kumar, SHO Samba Inspector Pushpinder Singh, SHO Janipur Inspector Vikram Sharma, SHO Billawar Inspector Zaheer Mushtaq, SHO Bahu Fort Inspector Susheel Choudhary, SHO Bari Brahmana Inspector Sandeep Chib, SHO Bani Inspector Pawan Singh, and SHO Kathua Inspector Ashish Sharma.