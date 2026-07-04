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Home / Latest News / 8 SED Officials Suspended, Contractual Computer Asst Disengaged Over Controversial Library Books

8 SED Officials Suspended, Contractual Computer Asst Disengaged Over Controversial Library Books

JAMMU, July 4: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has placed 8 officers and supervisory staff of the School Education Department under suspension with immediate effect and disengaged a contractual Computer Assistant after inappropriate content was found in 2 library books...

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Daily Excelsior
06:06 PM Jul 04, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, July 4: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has placed 8 officers and supervisory staff of the School Education Department under suspension with immediate effect and disengaged a contractual Computer Assistant after inappropriate content was found in 2 library books supplied to Government schools under the Samagra Shiksha library grant scheme.

The action followed reports that the books, selected by a committee for Higher Secondary classes, contained content related to separatism and had the potential to create law and order issues.

Read this order for additional information....

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