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Home / Latest News / 8 Police Officers Posted In J&K ACB, 5 Repatriated To Home Deptt

8 Police Officers Posted In J&K ACB, 5 Repatriated To Home Deptt

JAMMU, Aug 31: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has posted 8 police officers in the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), while repatriating 5 incumbents to the Home Department in the interest of the administration. See Order Copy Click Here...... ...

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Daily Excelsior
09:05 PM Aug 31, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Aug 31: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has posted 8 police officers in the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), while repatriating 5 incumbents to the Home Department in the interest of the administration.

See Order Copy Click Here......

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