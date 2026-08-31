8 Police Officers Posted In J&K ACB, 5 Repatriated To Home Deptt
JAMMU, Aug 31: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has posted 8 police officers in the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), while repatriating 5 incumbents to the Home Department in the interest of the administration. See Order Copy Click Here...... ...
JAMMU, Aug 31: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has posted 8 police officers in the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), while repatriating 5 incumbents to the Home Department in the interest of the administration.
See Order Copy Click Here......
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