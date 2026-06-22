8 people attacked in single day

Stray dog menace in Rajouri

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, June 21: The stray dog menace continues in Rajouri town and its adjoining areas, creating panic among residents. In a shocking development, eight dog-bite cases were reported from different parts of the town in a single day, raising serious concern about public safety.

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According to reports, a sudden rise in dog-bite cases was recorded at the Anti-Rabies Section functioning under the Department of Community Medicine at GMC Rajouri. All the victims who reached the hospital belonged to different localities including DC Colony, Bela Colony, Old Bus Stand, Salani and nearby areas. This clearly indicates that the problem is not limited to one locality but has spread across the entire town.

Sources said that while some victims sustained minor injuries, a few cases were serious in nature due to aggressive attacks by stray dogs. All the injured persons were immediately provided medical treatment and anti-rabies vaccination at the hospital. The hospital administration ensured proper care to the patients and also advised them about necessary precautions and follow-up treatment.

Residents have expressed deep concern over the growing number of stray dogs roaming freely in markets, lanes and residential areas. People say that early morning and late evening hours have become particularly risky for pedestrians, school-going children and elderly citizens. In several areas, people are reportedly afraid of moving alone because of frequent attacks by packs of stray dogs.

Locals alleged that the Municipal Council often claims to conduct sterilization and control drives for stray dogs, but the ground reality remains completely different. They said the increasing population of stray dogs has now become a serious threat to public safety.

When contacted, Deputy Medical Superintendent of GMC Rajouri, Dr Javed Iqbal, expressed concern over the increasing number of dog-bite incidents. He stated that cases have been rising continuously over the past few days and some attacks have been quite severe.

The locals say the number of stray dogs has been increasing steadily, but no effective measures are being taken to control the situation. They demanded that the administration must launch a special drive to capture stray dogs, conduct sterilization programmes and ensure the safety of residents.