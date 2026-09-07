8 injured as Tata Sumo rolls down

Excelsior Correspondent

POONCH, Sept 6: Eight persons were injured when a Tata Sumo, they were travelling in, rolled down at Bedar in tehsil Mandi, here today.

Locals said that the Sumo, bearing registration number JK12-6675, was on its way from Dunugam towards Mandi when it fell into gorge, resulting into injuries to eight persons.

Advertisement

All the injured were taken to SDH Mandi and later shifted to District Hospital Poonch. Traffic Police and J&K Police has taken the cognizance of the matter and investigation is being done to ascertain the reason behind the accident.

The injured were identified as Imtiaz Ahmed (17) son of Abdul Ghani, Abdul Habib (80) son of Ayaz Dar, Zahid Ahmed (17), Mohd Shafi (23) son of Fateh Mohd, Mohd Arif (17) son of Abdul Majeed, Ikhlaq Ahmed (18) son of Mohd Bashir, Shehzad Ahmed (15) son of Mushtaq Ahmed, Naseeb Ahmed son of Mushtaq Ahmed. Medical superintendent Dr Shafiq said that all injured were treated in District Hospital Poonch and condition of all was stable.