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Home / International / 8 Indians arrested in Sri Lanka for online gambling

8 Indians arrested in Sri Lanka for online gambling

COLOMBO, Oct 6:  Eight Indian nationals have been arrested in Sri Lanka for allegedly engaging in illegal online gambling, police said on Tuesday. The suspects, aged between 22 and 51, were arrested after a raid by the Colombo suburban Thalangama...

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Daily Excelsior
03:34 PM Oct 06, 2026 IST
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COLOMBO, Oct 6:  Eight Indian nationals have been arrested in Sri Lanka for allegedly engaging in illegal online gambling, police said on Tuesday.
The suspects, aged between 22 and 51, were arrested after a raid by the Colombo suburban Thalangama police on Sunday after receiving a tip-off that an illegal gambling operation was suspected to be taking place in a house in Thalawathugoda.
Computers and mobile phones were seized during the raid. Further investigation is underway. (PTI)
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