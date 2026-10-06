8 Indians arrested in Sri Lanka for online gambling

COLOMBO, Oct 6: Eight Indian nationals have been arrested in Sri Lanka for allegedly engaging in illegal online gambling, police said on Tuesday.

The suspects, aged between 22 and 51, were arrested after a raid by the Colombo suburban Thalangama police on Sunday after receiving a tip-off that an illegal gambling operation was suspected to be taking place in a house in Thalawathugoda.

Computers and mobile phones were seized during the raid. Further investigation is underway. (PTI)