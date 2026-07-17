8 hurt as vehicle overturns

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, July 16: At least eight passengers sustained injuries after a tempo traveller overturned near Chappriyan in Rajouri district on Thursday.

According to officials, the mishap took place when tempo traveler, bearing registration number JK02DB-9194, was on way to Rajouri from Jamola. The driver lost control over the vehicle and it turned turtle in the middle of the road.

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Preliminary reports suggest that the accident may have occurred due to rash and negligent driving. Police have initiated an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the mishap.

Soon after the accident, local residents and police led by SHO Rajouri Inspector Imran Khan rushed to the spot and rescued all the injured passengers. They were immediately shifted to the Government Medical College (GMC) and Associated Hospital, Rajouri, for treatment.

The injured have been identified as-Rubina Kosar (22), daughter of Mohd Asif; Ved Parkash (70), son of Neta Ram; Pooja Devi (28), daughter of Tilak Raja; Nishu Sharma (12), daughter of Falail Kumar; Misba Kosar (6), daughter of Barshit Hussain; Ablish Sharma (13), son of Falail Kumar; Ashok Kumar (43), son of Ved Prakash; Mohd Arif (26), son of Abdul Aziz- all hailing from Jamola.

All the injured are currently undergoing treatment at GMC Rajouri. Doctors at the hospital stated that all eight patients are out of danger and are under close medical observation.

Medical Superintendent, GMC Rajouri, Dr Shamim Choudhary, confirmed that the injured are receiving the necessary medical care and that their condition is stable.

Meanwhile, the police have initiated legal proceedings. Further investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances that led to the accident.