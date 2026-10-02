8 girl students fall ill at GGHS School Kathua, hospitalised

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, Oct 1: Panic gripped the Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Kathua on Wednesday after eight students reportedly fell ill and became unconscious at different points during the school hours.

The students were subsequently shifted to GMC Kathua for medical attention, where they were provided first aid and were reported to have recovered.

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Giving details, Principal, Jatinder Sethi said that the incident occurred shortly after the school began at around 9 am during the morning assembly. He said one student initially complained of illness, following which some other students also experienced dizziness and fainting. The school staff immediately shifted the affected students to the nearby hospital and informed their parents.

The Principal said a total of eight students had been taken to the hospital. He clarified that the students were given first aid and their condition became normal afterwards. He also said that when the matter came to the notice of police, the SHO visited the school to verify the situation, and another student reportedly fell unconscious in the presence of the Police Officer and was subsequently shifted to hospital.

Sethi said the school has around 750 students enrolled, with nearly 650 students attending regularly, and most of them are adolescent girls. He pointed out that some students have been identified as anemic. According to him, the school has so far conducted anemia screening of around 50 students, of whom 16 were found to be anemic.

The Principal also linked some cases of dizziness and fainting among students to anemia, inadequate sleep and irregular eating habits. He said some students stay up late using mobile phones and sometimes come to school without having proper meals, which may also contribute to weakness and dizziness.

Addressing concerns regarding water or food contamination, Sethi said the students had reported feeling unwell almost immediately after arriving at school and during the morning assembly. He said the school provides drinking water facilities and that all water tanks on the campus had been cleaned and sanitised during the vacations. Students have also been advised to bring their own water bottles from home.

Sethi further said that such incidents involving students feeling dizzy or fainting have occurred earlier as well, particularly among students with a history of anemia. He cited the example of the final Independence Day rehearsal, when around 20 students had to be taken to hospital for similar complaints.

The Principal said the school staff considers the safety and well-being of students its responsibility and immediately takes affected children to hospital while informing their parents.

Sethi said that if any lapse on the part of the school is established, the administration would be ready to cooperate with any inquiry.