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Home / Latest News / 8 from MP killed in Rajasthan accident: CM Yadav announces Rs 4 lakh aid to kin of deceased

8 from MP killed in Rajasthan accident: CM Yadav announces Rs 4 lakh aid to kin of deceased

BHOPAL: (Oct 17) Eight persons from Madhya Pradesh's Betul district were killed and 15 were injured after a tempo traveller veered off the road and fell into a 15-foot-deep drain on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan on Saturday morning, police said....

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Daily Excelsior
03:44 PM Oct 17, 2026 IST
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BHOPAL: (Oct 17) Eight persons from Madhya Pradesh's Betul district were killed and 15 were injured after a tempo traveller veered off the road and fell into a 15-foot-deep drain on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan on Saturday morning, police said.

The accident occurred around 6 am near pole number 384 on the Expressway, under Simliya police station limits, in Kota district of the neighbouring state, officials said.

Betul Superintendent of Police Virendra Jain told PTI that the victims were from Ghatbiroli village under Multai police station, around 65 km from the Betul district headquarters.

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