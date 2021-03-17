8 dead in series of Atlanta-area massage parlors shootings, suspect arrested

Georgia (US): A man captured in Georgia on Tuesday night is suspected in three shootings at Atlanta-area massage parlors that killed eight people, officials said.

Four people were killed in Cherokee County, north of Atlanta, around 5 p.m. and four died in two shootings at spas in Atlanta shortly before 6 p.m., authorities said.

Robert Aaron Long, 21, was arrested in Crisp County, Cherokee County sheriff’s Capt. Jay Baker said.

“From what I understand they were comparing the images of the suspect and his vehicle and tag information and all that with what they have down there and that’s how we came to the conclusion that he was also a suspect in Atlanta,” Baker said.

In Cherokee County, sheriff’s deputies discovered two people dead at the massage parlor, and three others who were injured, Baker said. The injured were taken to a hospital, where two later died. One person remains hospitalized.

About 45 minutes after the Cherokee County shooting and 30 miles away, police in Atlanta responded to a report of a robbery on Piedmont Road in the northeast part of the city.

Officials discovered three women dead from apparent gunshot wounds, and while on scene, received a call of shots fired across the street, where a woman was found dead inside that business, Atlanta police said.

Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant said described one location as a spa, and another as an aromatherapy spa.

After the Cherokee County shooting, the sheriff’s office of a suspect being sought and asked anyone with information to call 911. Later Tuesday, Baker said that Long was arrested in Crisp County after law enforcement used a PIT maneuver, in which a police vehicle is used to stop another vehicle.