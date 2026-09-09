7th meeting of India-Japan Joint Working Group on cooperation in field of forests takes place

NEW DELHI, Sep 8 : Three key topics were discussed at the seventh meeting of the India-Japan Joint Working Group (JWG) on cooperation in the field of forests in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

The first topic was 'Tree Outside Forests (TOFs)', where both sides shared experiences on assessment, management and genetic improvement of tree resources outside forests. The second topic, 'Forest Genetics', was discussed with a focus on genetic resource conservation, tree breeding, improved planting material and germplasm conservation.

The third topic was 'Forest Stack', during which the two sides exchanged views on forest inventory, forest stock assessment and geospatial and monitoring technologies.

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At the event, the Indian delegation was led by Ramesh Kumar Pandey, Additional Director General (Forests), the Union Environment Ministry. The Japanese delegation was led by Shimizu Kotaro, Deputy Director General (Forestry Agency), Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries.

Both sides also endorsed the roadmap for 2027–2031 under the memorandum of cooperation (MoC) signed in 2015, reaffirming their commitment to deepen cooperation and relations in the areas of forests, biodiversity conservation, research and capacity building. (PTI)