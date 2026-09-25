7th District Samba Yogasana C’ship held

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SAMBA, Sept 24: The 7th District Samba Yogasana Sports Championship was held today with participation of over 60 athletes. Sunita Sharma was the chief guest at the closing ceremony.

Organizing Secretary Divya Gupta, Senior Coach Monika Sharma and officials Rutba Wani and Krishna Gourav were also present. In Senior category, Manvi won gold, while Munil claimed gold in Senior A (Female). In Sub-Junior boys, Ashish, Vishal and APS athlete won gold, silver and bronze, respectively. Girls saw Priyanshi, Nitika and Manya win gold, silver and bronze. In Cadet boys, Manav, Nitish and Kartik won gold, silver and bronze, while Dhanantha Vasu, Shreya and Sonam bagged the corresponding medals in girls. In Artistic, Komal won gold in individual, while Riya, Sohail and Aira won pair gold. Special children Shivam and Samaksh also gave yoga performances and received consolation prizes and cash awards.