786 Assistant Professors, Librarians, PTIs Placed In Academic Pay Level-11
JAMMU, July 16: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has approved the placement of 786 Assistant Professors, Librarians and Physical Training Instructors (PTIs) serving in Government Degree Colleges in Academic Pay Level-11 (AGP Rs 7,000). See Order Copy Click Here..... ...
JAMMU, July 16: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has approved the placement of 786 Assistant Professors, Librarians and Physical Training Instructors (PTIs) serving in Government Degree Colleges in Academic Pay Level-11 (AGP Rs 7,000).
See Order Copy Click Here.....
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