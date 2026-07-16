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Home / Latest News / 786 Assistant Professors, Librarians, PTIs Placed In Academic Pay Level-11

786 Assistant Professors, Librarians, PTIs Placed In Academic Pay Level-11

JAMMU, July 16: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has approved the placement of 786 Assistant Professors, Librarians and Physical Training Instructors (PTIs) serving in Government Degree Colleges in Academic Pay Level-11 (AGP Rs 7,000). See Order Copy Click Here..... ...

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Daily Excelsior
06:00 AM Jul 16, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, July 16: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has approved the placement of 786 Assistant Professors, Librarians and Physical Training Instructors (PTIs) serving in Government Degree Colleges in Academic Pay Level-11 (AGP Rs 7,000).

See Order Copy Click Here.....

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