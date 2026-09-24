77 swimmers complete basic training course

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 23: As many as 77 swimmers completed the final phase of the Basic Swimming Training Course conducted by Swim N Survival Society-Kashmir (SnSS-K) at Water Sports Centre, Nigeen, marking the conclusion of a three-phase programme focused on swimming, water safety and lifesaving awareness.

The three phases witnessed participation of 172 trainees, with 40 completing the first phase, 55 the second and 77 the final phase. Besides swimming techniques, the programme covered water safety, drowning prevention, rescue and lifesaving skills, along with exposure to boating and recreational kayaking.

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International water sports player Zahoor Ahmad Lattoo, chief guest, appreciated the initiative and stressed the importance of swimming and rescue skills in Kashmir, where lakes, rivers and streams are integral to life. Shakeel Ahmad Shah, President SnSS-K, was the Guest of Honour.

Yasir Makhdoomi, Secretary SnSS-K, Riyaz Ahmad Wani, Water Sports Expert, and Zahid Iqbal, Swimming Instructor, besides trainers, Society members, parents and participants, were present. Certificates and souvenirs were distributed among the trainees.