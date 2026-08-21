757 US service personnel wounded since start of Iran war, 18 killed

WASHINGTON, Aug 20 : The number of US service members wounded since the start of the Iran war has risen to 757, with 18 dead, according to the Defense Department's casualty database, as Washington and Tehran remain deadlocked over efforts to end the ongoing war.

Updating its Defense Casualty Analysis System (DCAS) on Wednesday, the Pentagon added more than 50 wounded personnel to the tally. Combined figures listed under the "Overseas Operations" category and Operation Epic Fury show that 18 US service members have been killed and 757 wounded since the US launched its war against Iran on February 28, reports CNN.

The Pentagon created the "Overseas Operations" category in DCAS last month to record service members killed or wounded "starting July 7".

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The department has not provided further details about the category or identified the conflict to which the casualties relate. The date coincides with the Trump administration's notification to Congress that a new conflict with Iran had begun under the War Powers Act.

The updated figures come after the Pentagon faced scrutiny over inconsistencies in its casualty reporting. Last month, four deaths and dozens of injuries temporarily disappeared from the database even as Iranian attacks continued. The Defense Department attributed the changes to "temporary data disruptions" before the figures were restored.

The Pentagon has also faced criticism over delays in disclosing wounded US personnel during the conflict, with officials citing security concerns.

The latest casualty figures emerge amid stalled diplomatic efforts, with the Strait of Hormuz continuing to remain a major point of tension in the war.

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the situation with Iran was "so good" despite pausing negotiations with Tehran. His administration has also escalated economic pressure on Iran, threatening countries that provide financial or commercial support to Tehran with sweeping sanctions.

In a Truth Social post, Trump warned that any country allowing its financial institutions, businesses, airports or government bodies to provide "any type of lifeline to Iran" would face "TREMENDOUS Economic Consequences".

"This will be an ECONOMIC D-DAY," Trump wrote, and called on US allies to help Washington "isolate and defeat the Iranian threat."

Iran, however, dismissed the threats as empty and redundant, with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi saying that increasing financial pressure on Tehran would only bring "further defeat" for the US and accusing Trump of using the campaign as a diversion from America's own economic problems, including rising debt, inflation and interest costs.

(UNI)