75 pc of blood collection in India is through voluntary donation, says NITI Aayog member

New Delhi, Oct 1: Around 75 per cent of blood collection in the country is through voluntary donation, Dr M Srinivas, Member (Health), NITI Aayog, said on Thursday while underscoring the importance of rational and optimal utilisation of blood and its components.

Addressing the National Voluntary Blood Donation Day (NVBDD) 2026 programme observed at Swarn Jayanti Auditorium, Lady Hardinge Medical College, Dr Srinivas called for concerted efforts by the government, healthcare professionals, NGOs, voluntary organisations and youth organisations to further expand voluntary blood donation and address gaps between demand and availability.

He urged healthcare institutions, voluntary organisations and community groups to take these messages to the grassroots and contribute towards strengthening public awareness about the importance of blood, blood components and voluntary blood donation.

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He also called for expanding awareness on blood health beyond blood donation to include related issues such as nutrition and anaemia, particularly among women and adolescent girls.

The event was organised with a renewed emphasis on strengthening the culture of regular, voluntary and non-remunerated blood donation to ensure a safe, adequate and sustainable supply of blood and blood components across the country.

The national observance was organised by the Blood Transfusion Services (BTS) Division, Directorate General of Health Services (Dte. GHS), Union Health Ministry, in collaboration with Lady Hardinge Medical College and Associated Hospitals, Delhi.

The theme of NVBDD 2026 was "One Drop of Humanity. Give Blood. Save Lives".

The programme commenced with the inauguration of the voluntary blood donation camp and included administration of the voluntary blood donation pledge, addresses by dignitaries and felicitation of states, organisations and stakeholders for their contribution towards promotion of voluntary blood donation.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Srinivas highlighted the importance of voluntary blood donation in ensuring an adequate and sustainable blood supply and emphasised the collective responsibility of citizens and stakeholders in strengthening voluntary blood donation.

He administered the voluntary blood donation pledge at the outset of his address and called upon citizens not only to donate blood regularly but also to create awareness and encourage greater participation in voluntary blood donation within their communities.

Acknowledging the contribution of blood donation organisations and volunteers towards the nation and humanity, Dr Srinivas noted that around 75 per cent of blood collection in the country is through voluntary donation. (Agencies)