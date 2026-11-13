74 terrorists killed in  multiple operations: Pakistani Army

ISLAMABAD, Nov 13: Pakistani security forces have killed at least 74 terrorists in multiple intelligence-based operations in the restive Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces, the army said on Friday.

The operations were carried out from November 3 onwards in the Kurram area of Quetta district in Balochistan, as well as in Mir Ali and Orakzai areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Inter-Services Public Relations - the military's media wing - said in a statement.

During the conduct of these intelligence-based operations, multiple terrorist hideouts were effectively engaged, and after multiple engagements, 31 Tehreek-e-Taliban terrorists were killed, it said, adding that weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from them.

In separate operations, the military said security forces neutralised 35 terrorists in Mir Ali and eight in Orakzai areas over the past 48 hours.

"In a determined effort to eliminate terrorist threats and dismantle the terrorist networks, security forces are conducting a series of intelligence-based operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. These operations have been further expanded to the areas of Mir Ali and Orakzai," it said.

It said a huge cache of weapons, ammunition and explosives, including homemade explosives and improvised explosive devices, was also recovered from them.

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in terror activities, particularly in its KP and Balochistan provinces, since 2021, when the Afghan Taliban came into power. (PTI)