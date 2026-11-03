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Home / Latest News / 73 Assistant Directors Transferred, Posted In J&K Economics And Statistics Department

73 Assistant Directors Transferred, Posted In J&K Economics And Statistics Department

JAMMU, Nov 3: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered adjustments, transfers and postings of 73 Assistant Directors in the Economics and Statistics Department in the interest of the administration. See Order Copy Click Here..... ...

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Daily Excelsior
12:18 PM Nov 03, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Nov 3: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered adjustments, transfers and postings of 73 Assistant Directors in the Economics and Statistics Department in the interest of the administration.

See Order Copy Click Here.....

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