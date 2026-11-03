73 Assistant Directors Transferred, Posted In J&K Economics And Statistics Department
JAMMU, Nov 3: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered adjustments, transfers and postings of 73 Assistant Directors in the Economics and Statistics Department in the interest of the administration. See Order Copy Click Here..... ...
JAMMU, Nov 3: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered adjustments, transfers and postings of 73 Assistant Directors in the Economics and Statistics Department in the interest of the administration.
See Order Copy Click Here.....
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