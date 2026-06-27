70-year-old man feared drowned in Ranbir Canal

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 26: A 70-year-old individual is feared drowned after he went missing while bathing in the Ranbir Canal near Patoli Power House under the jurisdiction of Police Station Domana today.

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Officials said Raj Ali son of late Khan Mir of Udhampur, presently residing near Patoli Power House, was bathing when he slipped into the canal around 7:30 am and was swept by strong current of water.

Soon after getting the information, teams of Jammu and Kashmir Police, SDRF and NDRF reached at the spot and launched a rescue operation to trace the missing individual, they said.

However, despite their hectic efforts, the missing individual remained untraced till the press time.