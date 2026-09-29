7-yr-old regains jaw movement after complex surgery at AIIMS Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 28: A seven-year-old girl suffering from severe temporomandibular joint ankylosis, a condition in which the jaw joint becomes fused to the skull, regained functional jaw movement following complex surgery performed by the Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery at AIIMS Jammu.

Before surgery, the child could open her mouth only about 5 mm, making eating, speaking, maintaining oral hygiene and undergoing routine dental care extremely difficult. If left untreated in a growing child, this condition may also adversely affect nutrition, facial development and overall quality of life.

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Following detailed clinical and radiological assessment, the surgical team carefully released the fused jaw joint and restored movement of the lower jaw. After surgery, the child’s mouth opening improved to more than 35 mm with preservation of her medially located condyle a remarkable functional improvement from her preoperative condition.

“The objective was not merely to increase mouth opening, but to help the child eat, speak, maintain oral hygiene and grow with greater comfort and confidence,” said Dr Amanjot Kaur, Associate Professor of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, who led the surgical team with Dr Nandkishor Nair (Senior Resident) and Dr Rupinder Kaur (Junior Resident). The case also presented a difficult airway, which was successfully managed by Dr Sunana Gupta, Dr Slomi Gupta and their team.

The child is recovering well and has been advised regular jaw physiotherapy and periodic follow-up, which are essential for maintaining movement and preventing recurrence.

Prof (Dr) Sanjeev Sinha, Executive Director and CEO, AIIMS Jammu, said, “The successful treatment of this young child reflects the institute’s commitment to providing advanced, patient-centred care through specialized clinical services. Such complex cases require timely intervention and coordinated efforts across surgical, anaesthesia and nursing teams.”