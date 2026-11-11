7 vehicles seized for illegal mining

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 10: Police today seized seven vehicles for illegal mining in Anantnag, Pulwama and Baramulla districts.

A police spokesperson said a police team in Awantipora seized two excavators and a dumper in Khrew during a drive against illegal mining. "A case (FIR No. 89/2026) has been registered at Police Station Khrew under relevant provisions of law," he said.

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In Anantnag, police seized three tractors involved in illegal mining within the jurisdiction of Police Station Dooru. Cases have been registered and further investigation initiated, the spokesperson said.

In Baramulla, a dumper bearing registration number JK05-5530 was seized at Chichlora Naka after it was found carrying mining material without valid documents. "Legal proceedings have been initiated in the matter," the spokesperson said, adding that police remain committed to curbing illegal mining and protecting natural resources.