PESHAWAR, Sept 29: Seven TTP terrorists were killed in separate intelligence-based operations in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces on Tuesday, security sources said.

While five terrorists were killed in a security operation in the Bara area of Khyber district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, two were killed in Chagai district of Balochistan.

A large quantity of weapons and ammunition was recovered from the terrorists killed in Bara, and their hideouts were also destroyed during the operation, the sources said.

The militants belonged to the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) outfit, they said.

The latest operations came two days after the military killed 71 terrorists in Shaban and other areas of Balochistan.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, eight terrorists were killed, while two security personnel and four others died in a gunfire in Hangu on Sept 20.

According to Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), 378 people were killed in terror attacks across Pakistan in August. In the same month, 203 terrorists were killed and 54 security personnel died in anti-terror operations in Pakistan.

Balochistan remained the most affected terrorism-hit province, followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, it said. (PTI)