7 TTP militants killed in security  operation in northwest Pakistan

PESHAWAR, Oct 2: Security forces killed seven TTP militants in an intelligence-based operation in northwest Pakistan on Friday, an official said.

The operation was conducted in the North Waziristan district of the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Several hideouts of militants in the Eidak area of the district belonging to Fitna al Khawarij were also destroyed during the operation, the official said, adding that the operation was conducted under the government's Azm-e-Istehkam vision as part of ongoing counterterrorism measures.

The federal government uses the term 'Fitna al Khwarij' for the banned terror outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has faced recurring unrest over the years driven by militant violence, cross-border movement of fighters from Afghanistan and repeated military operations.

Since its ceasefire deal with the Pakistani government ended in November 2022, the TTP has carried out recurring attacks in the province bordering Afghanistan. (PTI)