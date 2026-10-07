7 policemen injured in attack in northwest Pakistan

PESHAWAR, Oct 7: Seven police personnel sustained injuries after militants attacked a police checkpost in northwest Pakistan on Wednesday, an official said.

The incident occurred in the Shadipur area of Kohat district in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

No individual or group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

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According to District Police Officer (DPO) Mazhar Iqbal, the attack on the police checkpost was foiled after police personnel returned fire.

The attackers fled the scene following the retaliation from the police, DPO Iqbal said, adding that the injured personnel were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital.

A search operation has been launched, and an investigation into the incident is underway.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi and provincial Information Minister Shafi Jan condemned the attack.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has faced recurring unrest over the years driven by militant violence, cross-border movement of fighters from Afghanistan and repeated military operations.

The federal Government accuses the banned terror outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan of carrying out attacks in provinces bordering Afghanistan after its ceasefire deal ended in November 2022. (PTI)