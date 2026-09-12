7 months after ‘advanced draft’ claim, revised Climate Change Action Plan yet to be finalized

Delay despite raising of issue by Assembly Panel

Environ Dept awaits vital inputs from stakeholder deptts

Mohinder Verma

Advertisement

JAMMU, Sept 11: Jammu and Kashmir's revised State Action Plan on Climate Change (SAPCC), which was claimed to be at an "advanced draft stage" seven months ago, continues to remain unfinished, with the Department of Environment, Ecology and Remote Sensing still awaiting necessary details from certain stakeholder departments before the document can be finalized and approved.

Follow the Daily Excelsior channel on WhatsApp

The prolonged delay has raised questions over the Government's preparedness to deal with climate vulnerabilities despite having already identified a wide range of mitigation and adaptation measures.

On February 13, 2026, the Forest Minister announced in the Legislative Assembly that the Revised State Action Plan on Climate Change was at an "advanced draft stage" and would be based on a comprehensive sector-wise and district-level climate vulnerability assessment. The assessment was intended to enable the Government to formulate science-based and location-specific interventions to address the emerging climate challenges.

The Minister had further stated that, based on the identified drivers of vulnerability, the Government had proposed 58 mitigation strategies and 98 adaptation actions across priority sectors. It was also claimed that through coordinated inter-departmental implementation, the proposed measures will reduce greenhouse gas emissions, enhance ecological stability and significantly strengthen long-term climate resilience across the Union Territory.

However, even after seven months, the action plan has not reached its logical conclusion, official sources told EXCELSIOR, adding "Department of Environment and Remote Sensing is still waiting for necessary details from some of the stakeholder departments. Unless these inputs are furnished, the draft cannot be made complete in all respects and forwarded to the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change for approval and dovetailing with the National Action Plan on Climate Change".

The delay assumes significance as climate change impacts are no longer a distant concern for J&K and changes in weather patterns, extreme rainfall events, erratic precipitation, water stress, forest and ecosystem pressures and vulnerabilities in agriculture and other sectors require coordinated and location-specific interventions rather than fragmented departmental responses, sources said.

While the formal climate action roadmap remains pending, some concerned officers have claimed that departments are independently initiating measures that fall within their respective areas of responsibility even without the latest SAPCC being finalized.

"If departments are already taking climate-related measures, what is preventing them from furnishing the requisite details needed to finalize the comprehensive State Action Plan", sources remarked, adding "the disconnect between individual departmental action and the absence of an updated overarching roadmap has also brought into focus the effectiveness of the existing coordination mechanism".

Sources further said, "a climate action plan is intended to provide a common framework, establish priorities, integrate departmental interventions and ensure that resources and schemes are aligned with identified vulnerabilities. Instead, the exercise appears to have become dependent on the submission of routine departmental information, leaving a document involving 156 proposed mitigation and adaptation actions awaiting completion".

The February 13 statement had given the impression that J&K was well on its way towards putting in place a scientifically grounded and district-specific climate strategy. Seven months later, however, the Government is still struggling to assemble the necessary inputs from its own departments.

With the draft yet to be finalized, submitted to the Union Government and dovetailed with the National Action Plan, the question is no longer merely when the revised SAPCC will be approved, but how much longer climate planning in J&K will remain hostage to departmental delays, sources said, adding "unless the pending details are furnished and the coordination bottleneck is removed, the ambitious list of 58 mitigation strategies and 98 adaptation actions will remain largely a proposed roadmap on paper, even as departments maintain that climate-related steps are already being taken on the ground".

The delay is notwithstanding the fact that Committee on Environment of J&K Legislative Assembly, in its report tabled in the House in the month of April this year, had sounded a clear warning over the growing ecological vulnerability of Jammu and Kashmir and had called for a comprehensive Climate Policy and a dedicated Climate Budget Framework, asserting that environmental concerns must be embedded at the core of governance and development planning rather than treated as a peripheral issue.