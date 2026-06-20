7 Killed, 3 Injured In Twin Blasts In Northwest Pakistan

Peshawar, Jun 20: At least seven people were killed and three others injured on Saturday in twin roadside blasts in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said.

No group has claimed responsibility for it yet.

The explosions occurred in Marka Bera area of the Bannu district.

According to Bannu District Police Officer (DPO) Yasir Afridi, the first explosion occurred when an improvised explosive device (IED) planted along a roadside detonated, striking a passenger van and killing five people on the spot.

He said a second blast occurred shortly afterwards at the same location, targeting people involved in rescue efforts.

Two people were killed in the second explosion, while a vehicle was also damaged.

Those injured and the bodies of the deceased were shifted to a nearby hospital, and an investigation into the incident has been launched, the DPO added.

Officials said the passenger van was travelling from Hathi Khel village to Bannu city when it was hit by the explosion.

Security forces and law enforcement agencies have cordoned off the area and begun collecting evidence from the blast site.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi strongly condemned the incident and directed police authorities to submit a detailed report on it. He also ordered a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the blasts.

Calling it "highly tragic" and "heartbreaking", he extended sympathies to the bereaved families, assuring them that the provincial government would provide all possible support during this difficult time.

He also instructed the relevant authorities to ensure the provision of the best possible medical treatment to those injured in the explosions.

"The provincial government will not leave the affected families alone in this hour of grief," the chief minister said.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi also condemned the blasts. (Agencies)