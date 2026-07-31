7 drug peddlers arrested, properties attached

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 30: Police today attached two properties worth about Rs.1.05 crore acquired through proceeds of drug trafficking, arrested seven drug peddlers, booked two habitual offenders under the PIT-NDPS Act and seized heroin and a vehicle in separate anti-narcotics operations across Kashmir.

A Police spokesperson said Srinagar Police attached two immovable properties under the NDPS Act as part of the Nasha Mukt Jammu & Kashmir Abhiyaan. He added the properties, belonging to two drug peddlers, were identified during investigation as being acquired through proceeds of the illicit narcotics trade and were attached after approval from the competent authority.

Advertisement

In Pulwama, police arrested two drug peddlers in separate naka checking operations and recovered over three kilograms of charas and charas powder. Separate cases under the NDPS Act have been registered and investigations are underway, the spokesperson said.

The Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) Kashmir also arrested a Punjab resident at Lasjan in Srinagar and recovered 100 grams of heroin from his possession. "A case has been registered under the NDPS Act and further investigation is underway to identify the source of the contraband, its intended destination and the wider network involved," the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, in Awantipora, police booked two habitual drug peddlers under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act. "They were actively involved in promoting the illicit drug trade by supplying narcotic substances to local youth," the spokesperson said, adding that both have been lodged in Central Jail, Kot Bhalwal, Jammu.

In Baramulla, police arrested two alleged drug peddlers during naka checking, recovered heroin-like contraband from their possession and seized the vehicle allegedly used in the crime, the spokesperson said.