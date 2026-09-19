SRINAGAR, Sept 19 : Police have arrested seven alleged drug peddlers in separate operations in Anantnag district, officials said on Saturday.

"Continuing its war against the drug menace, police in Anantnag arrested seven drug peddlers in separate actions and recovered a substantial quantity of contraband substances from their possession," a police spokesperson said.

Police apprehended three drug peddlers at Hatigam crossing in the Sringufwara area of the district, the spokesperson said. During the search, police recovered 1.378 kilograms of ganja and 12 grams of charas from their possession.

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In another operation, police apprehended two drug peddlers at Nowshara Crossing and recovered 1.740 kilograms of ganja from them. The spokesperson said police arrested one drug peddler from High Ground Road and recovered 20 grams of charas from him.

He said police arrested another drug peddler, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, in Sangam and recovered 23 grams of charas from his possession. (Agencies)