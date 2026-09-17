7 DFOs, 10 ROs transferred

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 16: The Government today issued orders of transfers and postings of 17 Forest Officers including seven Divisional Forest Officers (DFOs) and 10 Rangers in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Some of the officers have been accorded additional charge.

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According to Govt Order No. 205-JK (FST) of 2026, issued today (On Sept 16, 2026), Mudasir Mehmood Malik (DCF), DFO Awantipora Forest Division, has been accorded the additional charge of the post of General Manager, Extraction Circle South, Harang, in Anantnag, J&K FDCL; Neha Mehta (ACF), I/C Principal, Soil Conservation Training School, Miran Sahib, shall hold the addl charge of the post of DFO Research Div Jammu, relieving Bishan Das of the additional charge.

Harpreet Kaur (ACF), awaiting orders of adjustment, shall look after the charge of the post of Special Secretary (Technical), Civil Secretariat vice Vivek Modi, who shall now look after the charge of the post of Principal, Soil Conservation Training School, Miran Sahib.

Shabir Ahmed Sheikh (ACF), DFO Statistics Div Srinagar, shall also hold the charge of the post of DFO Plannning & Publicity, Srinagar; Amrik Singh (ACF), awaiting orders of adjustment, has been posted as Wildlife Warden Kathua vice Vijay Kumar, who shall report to the office of PCCF for further posting, while Abid Ali Lone (ACF), DFO Planning and Publicity Srinagar, has been shifted and posted as Wildlife Warden, Wetland Division, Kashmir vice Altaf Dento, who shall report to PCCF.

Meanwhile, Range Officer-I, Fayaz Ahmed Bhat, DSCO Kupwara, shall hold the additional charge of the post of Divisional Manager, Extraction Division, Ganderbal, J&KFDCL; Sheikh Mohd Iqbal, RO-I, Range Officer Mawar, Langate Range shall hold the addl charge of the Rajwar Range; Mudasir Ahmed Shah RO-I, awaiting orders of adjustment, has been placed as Range Officer Ramhal of Kehmil Forest Division; Farooq Ahmed Shah, RO-I, Range Officer Tral Range, Awantipora Division and Faroqq Ahmed Mir, Range Officer Shopian shall swap their positions/postings.

Suhail Ahmed Wani, RO-I , Range Officer ZSCO Pampore has been shifted to SPSP Range of Tangmarg Forest Division; Sameer Ahmed RO-I , awaiting orders of adjustment has been shifted and posted as Assistant Administrative Officer, JKFDCL; Haroon Mushtaq, Range Officer Haveli (Poonch) has been shifted and posted as Range Officer, Wildlife Range Poonch vice Idris Khan, who shall report to PCCF for further posting.

Aurangzeb RO-I, deployed in the office of Forest Minister, has been transferred and posted as Range Officer Haveli. He shall also hold the charge of Mendhar Range. Mohammed Shamim, I/C Range Officer Mendhar, has been placed in the office of Minister for Forest, Ecology and Environment, J&K.