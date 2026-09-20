7-Day Autumn Session To Begin In J&K Assembly On Monday

Srinagar, Sep 20: Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly will meet here on Monday for a seven-sitting Autumn session as opposition parties, including the BJP and the PDP, plan to corner the Omar Abdullah government over issues such as jobs and "failure" to fulfil electoral promises.

National Conference MLAs and supporting Independents will meet here later on Sunday to discuss the floor strategy of the treasury benches.

NC president Farooq Abdullah, who is not an MLA, will chair the meeting of the legislature party that is headed by Omar Abdullah.

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Principal opposition party in the JK Legislative Assembly, the BJP, said the National Conference government has failed on all fronts.

BJP leaders plan to raise the outsourcing of government jobs, corruption in public offices and the delay in holding panchayat and urban local bodies' polls. The electricity tariff hike and "failure" to deliver on election promises will also figure in the BJP's floor tactics to corner the government.

PDP has said it will focus on unemployment, outsourcing of jobs, the reservation policy, and the regularisation of daily wagers in government service.

According to the provisional calendar issued by Speaker of Legislative Assembly, Abdul Rahim Rather, the session will begin with obituary references on September 21, followed by taking up government business the next day.

The private members' bills will be discussed on September 24 followed by private members' resolutions the next day. On September 28, the house will again discuss private members' bills followed by government business on 29 and 30.