7.8% GDP growth exposes ‘dead economy’ narrative: Gaurav

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 1: BJP spokesperson and convenor, International Affairs, Gaurav Gupta, today said India’s 7.8 per cent GDP growth in the first quarter of FY 2026-27 has demonstrated the resilience of the Indian economy and countered the opposition’s narrative of an economic slowdown.

Taking aim at Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Gupta said the latest growth figures had exposed the hollowness of his repeated description of the Indian economy as a “dead economy”.

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“Those who called the Indian economy dead should look at the numbers today. India has recorded 7.8 per cent GDP growth despite global uncertainties. The economy is not dead—it is growing, expanding and creating new opportunities,” Gupta said.

He said the April-June growth rate was recorded despite geopolitical tensions, high energy prices and continued global economic uncertainty. The 7.8 per cent expansion also surpassed the Reserve Bank of India’s 7 per cent projection and economists’ expectation of 7.1 per cent, he said.

Gupta attributed the performance to the Modi Government’s economic policies, structural reforms, infrastructure development, manufacturing expansion and strengthening domestic consumption.

He said Gross Value Added (GVA) grew 8.2 per cent during the quarter, while the manufacturing sector registered 9.2 per cent growth, indicating broad-based economic momentum.

“Rahul Gandhi should answer the country: Where is that ‘dead economy’ he spoke about? If the economy is dead, how is India recording 7.8 per cent growth?” Gupta said.