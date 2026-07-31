7.25 cr screenings for sickle cell anaemia conducted in tribal areas till July 26: Nadda

NEW DELHI, Jul 31: More than 7.25 crore screenings for sickle cell anaemia have been conducted in the tribal dominated areas of the country till July 26, Union Health Minister J P Nadda told the Lok Sabha on Friday.

Responding to a question, Nadda said public health and hospitals are state subjects and that the Union health ministry provides technical and financial support to the states and UTs for conducting screenings for sickle cell anaemia, procurement of drugs and strengthening the existing blood banks/establishing new blood banks, based on proposals received as programme implementation plans (PIPs) under the National Health Mission (NHM).

Under the National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission (NSCAEM), screenings in the targeted age group of 0-40 years are conducted at all the health facilities, from district hospitals up to the Ayushman Arogya Mandir (AAM) level, in 17 states with tribal population, including Maharashtra, for the diagnosis of sickle cell disease (SCD). (AGENCIES)