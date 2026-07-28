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Home / Latest News / 7.1-Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Part Of Southern Japan, Tsunami Advisory Issued

7.1-Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Part Of Southern Japan, Tsunami Advisory Issued

Tokyo, Jul 28: An earthquake registering a preliminary magnitude of 7.1 shook Kumamoto on Japan's southern main island of Kyushu late Tuesday afternoon and a tsunami advisory was issued, the Japan Meteorological Agency said. The quake occurred at the depth...

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Daily Excelsior
01:45 PM Jul 28, 2026 IST
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Tokyo, Jul 28: An earthquake registering a preliminary magnitude of 7.1 shook Kumamoto on Japan's southern main island of Kyushu late Tuesday afternoon and a tsunami advisory was issued, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The quake occurred at the depth of 10 km (6 miles) below the sea surface, JMA said.

No damage or injuries were immediately reported after the 4:29 pm quake.

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The quake occurred in the western region of Kumamoto, about 900 km (540 miles) southwest of Tokyo.

The US Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said there was no risk of a tsunami beyond local coasts. (AP)

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