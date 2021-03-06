6th to 8th classes to reopen on Monday

Primary classes to reopen on March-15: Officials

SRINAGAR: The government on Saturday said only upper primary schools will reopen on March-08 while the primary schools are scheduled to reopen from March-15.

Top officials of School Education Department said that only upper primary schools will reopen on Monday.

“On Monday only classes 6th to 8th will reopen for physical academic activities, while the classes below 6th standard will reopen on March-15,” the official said.