6th Gateball coaching camp concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 9: The 6th Gateball Coaching Camp 2026 concluded at New R.P. School, Zakura, with over 70 boys and girls participating.

Athletes from DPMS Gasoo, V.B. Higher Secondary School Rainawari, Legends Schools and New R.P. School took part in the camp organised by the J&K Gateball Union under the aegis of the Indian Gateball Union (IGU).

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Selection trials for the XII International Open Gateball Tournament 2026, scheduled to be held in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, in November, were also conducted during the camp.

Bashir Ahmad, Principal, New R.P. School, was the chief guest at the concluding ceremony and distributed medals and appreciation certificates among the participants. Members of the association, Muskan Naseer, Miftah Qayoom, Rizwana, Anjum Nisa, Insha Nazir and Arfa Reyaz, were also present on the occasion.