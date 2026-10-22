69 Commerce Teachers Placed As Lecturers On Officiating Basis
JAMMU, Oct 22: The Government has ordered the placement of 69 Master/Teacher grade employees possessing postgraduate degrees in Commerce as Lecturers in the discipline on an officiating basis. Consequently, the Government has also ordered the posting of all 69 promoted...
JAMMU, Oct 22: The Government has ordered the placement of 69 Master/Teacher grade employees possessing postgraduate degrees in Commerce as Lecturers in the discipline on an officiating basis.
Consequently, the Government has also ordered the posting of all 69 promoted Lecturers with immediate effect.
See Order Copy Click Here.....
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