66.71% rural households in Jammu district have tap water connections under JJM: GoI

16 projects worth Rs 137.88-cr taken up in J&K under AMRUT 2.0

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 23: More than two-thirds of rural households in Jammu district have been provided with tap water connections under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), the Centre informed Parliament today.

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Replying to an unstarred question of BJP MP from the Jammu Parliamentary Constituency Jugal Kishore Sharma, Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti, V Somanna said that out of 1.89 lakh rural households in Jammu district, more than 1.26 lakh, or 66.71%, had functional tap water connections as on July 15, 2026.

The Minister said that when the Jal Jeevan Mission was launched in August 2019, only 0.49 lakh rural households, representing 25.79% of the total, had access to tap water in the district.

Since then, he said, more than 0.77 lakh additional rural households have been covered under the Mission.

The Minister further informed that under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0, the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has taken up 16 projects worth Rs 137.88 crore, including operation and maintenance costs, in the districts of Jammu, Rajouri, Reasi and Samba.

These projects focus on improving water supply infrastructure and rejuvenating water bodies, he said.

He said AMRUT 2.0, launched in 2021, aims to make urban areas self-reliant and water secure by strengthening water supply, sewerage and septage management, besides promoting the restoration of water bodies and development of green spaces.

On irrigation, Somanna said that three projects-Rajpora Lift Irrigation Project, Tral Lift Irrigation Project and Restoration and Modernisation of the Main Ravi Canal-have been completed in Jammu and Kashmir under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY).

He said these projects have created an additional irrigation potential of 6.52 thousand hectares and developed a command area of 2.28 thousand hectares since 2016.

The Minister also informed the House that the Atal Bhujal Yojana, a pilot programme for groundwater management, was not implemented in Jammu and Kashmir.