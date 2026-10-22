65 students participate in UT-level Dogri competition

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 21: The UT-Level Inter-School Dogri Singing and Poetry Competition 2026 concluded here with the participation of 65 students from 12 schools across Jammu and Kashmir. The grand finale was organised jointly by Team Jammu, Duggar Baraadari and the Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages (JKAACL) to promote Dogri language and preserve the cultural heritage of Duggar.

Held on the birth anniversary of Maharaja Gulab Singh, the event began with a tribute to the Dogra ruler, led by Zorawar Singh Jamwal, Randhir Singh Raipuria and Heena Mahajan, along with special guests and judges.

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Zorawar Singh Jamwal, Chairman, Team Jammu and Duggar Baraadari and BJP spokesperson, J&K, stressed the need to strengthen the teaching of Dogri in schools and encourage children to speak, read and take pride in their mother tongue.

Randhir Singh Raipuria, writer, poet and Convenor, Duggar Baraadari, welcomed the guests and highlighted the importance of connecting children with their cultural roots. Heena Mahajan, Co-Convenor, Duggar Baraadari, conducted the programme and emphasised the role of music and poetry in promoting Dogri among younger generations.

The competition was adjudicated by Prof Anupama Sharma, Reeta Khadyal, Editor of Dogri Shiraja, JKAACL, singer Sandhya Sharma, Randhir Singh Raipuria and Dr Poonam Sharma, singer, writer and poet. Dr Praveen Yograj, Zeba and Sunakshi attended as special guests.

In the junior solo singing and poetry category, Aadvik Verma of Shree Vidya Gurukul School secured first position, followed by Kyra Jamwal of Oriental Academy Senior Secondary School and Shivansh Sharma of Oriental Academy School.

In solo singing, Ritansh of Jammu Sanskriti School secured first position, while Uma Verma of Heritage School and Sharanaya Dubey of Jammu Sanskriti School finished second and third, respectively.

In solo poetry, Youvraj Uttam of Government Higher Secondary School won first position, followed by Sonika Lalotra of Jammu Sanskriti School and Akashvi Choudhary of Army Public School.

Jaanvi and Saanvi of Bhram Rishi Bawra Vidhyapeeth School won group singing, while Kavyanshika Raj, Avantika Dogra, Tanushveer and Prabhat Angural of Jammu Sanskriti School won group poetry.

Heena Mahajan delivered the vote of thanks, acknowledging JKAACL, participating schools, judges, volunteers, Suhana Sharma for stage coordination and Neha Sharma for backstage support. The event concluded with a call for collective efforts to preserve and promote Dogri among future generations.