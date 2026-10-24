65 Chargesheeted In Cases Involving Illegal Stay In Jammu By Pakistani Nationals: Official

JAMMU, Oct 24: The Special Crime Wing (SCW) Crime Branch Jammu has filed chargesheets against 65 accused in connection with cases involving the illegal stay of Pakistani nationals in four districts of the Jammu division, an official said on Saturday.

The chargesheet was filed following completion of investigation in eight separate incidents before competent courts in Jammu, Poonch, Rajouri and Kathua districts in a case registered at Police Station SCW, Crime Branch Jammu, a spokesperson of the agency said.

In total, 50 persons have been charge-sheeted, the spokesperson said, adding that the involvement of 15 other persons, who died before the chargesheets were filed, has also been brought on record.

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He said the case was registered on credible information that some Pakistani nationals, including residents of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), who had arrived in India on valid travel documents during the late 1970s and thereafter, were staying illegally in various districts of Jammu division.

He said the case was registered on credible information that some Pakistani nationals, including residents of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), who had arrived in India on valid travel documents during the late 1970s and thereafter, were staying illegally in various districts of Jammu division.

He said the investigation established that Indian documents were obtained by concealing their foreign nationality. Indian spouses, family members and others found to have been part of the conspiracy have also been charge-sheeted. (Agencies)