63-year-old man killed in bike-car crash on Ring Road

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 22: A 63-year-old man died after a bike he was riding on was hit by a speeding car on the Ring Road in Marh area here today, officials said.

The deceased has been identified as Purshotam Singh, a resident of Chak Jafar, Marh area.

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Officials said the accident took place around 5 PM when Purshotam's bike was hit by a car on the Ring Road in Marh area, resulting in severe injuries to the elderly man.

He was taken to a healthcare facility in Marh, where he succumbed to the injuries, they said.

Later, the body of the deceased individual was shifted to the mortuary of the Government Medical College Jammu for post-mortem examination.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case under the relevant sections of the law at Police Station Kanachak and started further investigation into the matter.

It was not immediately clear whether the car driver and other occupants were arrested.